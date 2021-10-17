Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Coverage Initiated at Truist Securities

Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

GPK has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a hold rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.54.

Graphic Packaging stock opened at $19.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Graphic Packaging has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $20.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.71.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 16.04%. Graphic Packaging’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.79%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 652.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 156.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

