Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It offers tablets, dietary supplements and drugs for the treatment of women’s health. The company’s product pipeline consists of Methylphenidate HCl ER 72 mg Tablets, Osmolex ER(TM), Lorzone(R), ConZip(R), Divigel(R) and OB Complete(R). Its delivery system includes Osmodex(R) drug delivery system. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on OSMT. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Truist dropped their price target on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Osmotica Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.00.

Shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.94 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.15 and its 200-day moving average is $3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.69. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.83 and a 12-month high of $6.38.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $11.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.50 million. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.86% and a negative net margin of 71.48%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,455 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 147.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,515 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 973,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 6,595 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC grew its stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 66.5% in the first quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 30,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 12,027 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

About Osmotica Pharmaceuticals

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of products for neurology and women’s health. Its products include Upneeq, M-72, Arbaclofen ER, OS870, Divigel, OB Complete, Methylphenidate ER, Venlafaxine ER tablets (VERT), Hydromorphone ER, Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate, Oxybutynin ER, Prescription Prenatal Vitamins, Chlorzoxazone (Lorzone AG), Tramadol ER (ConZip AG), Nitrofurantoin and Osmodex ANDAs.

