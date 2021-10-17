Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kopin Corporation is a leading developer and provider of innovative wearable technologies and solutions for integration into head-worn computing and display systems to military, industrial and consumer customers. Kopin’s technologies and solutions are available as components providing individual capabilities or as reference systems providing integrated solutions. Kopin has a long history of developing technologies required for wearable computing headsets for the military, consumers, or industry. Kopin has contributed to the development of head-mounted displays for the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, created the Golden-i, a wearable headset reference design for industry, and collaborated on many wearable products with a range of companies including Vuzix, Motorola Solutions and Recon Instruments. Kopin has developed and commercialized game-changing technologies such as heterojunction bipolar transistors (HBT) which power billions of cellphones, and microdisplays which have brought vivid images. “

Shares of KOPN stock opened at $4.69 on Thursday. Kopin has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $13.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.04. The company has a market cap of $429.09 million, a P/E ratio of -58.62 and a beta of 2.18.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $9.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.00 million. Kopin had a negative net margin of 17.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. On average, research analysts predict that Kopin will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul Christopher Baker sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $44,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Kopin by 287.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 12,237 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kopin by 31.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 617,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,482,000 after buying an additional 147,913 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kopin in the first quarter valued at $633,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Kopin during the first quarter valued at about $505,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Kopin during the first quarter worth about $403,000. 27.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kopin Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of wearable technologies which include components and systems. Its portfolio includes AMLCD, LCOS displays, OLED displays, ASIC, backlights, and optical lenses. The firm uses semiconductor material technology to design, manufacture and market its component products for use in military, enterprise and consumer electronic applications, training and simulation equipment and 3D metrology equipment.

