LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Legalzoom.com, Inc. provides legal services. The Company focuses on forming business, corporate changes, filings, business compliance, trademark, patent, copyright, taxes, licenses, permits, agreements and additional services. Legalzoom.com Inc. is based in Glendale, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a hold rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on LegalZoom.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.88.

Shares of NASDAQ LZ opened at $25.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.57. LegalZoom.com has a 12 month low of $21.99 and a 12 month high of $40.94.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $150.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.38 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that LegalZoom.com will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the second quarter worth $208,000. 40.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

