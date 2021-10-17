EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EPAM. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 1,195.2% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,572,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840,577 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 935.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 378,829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $150,278,000 after purchasing an additional 342,253 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 798,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $316,924,000 after purchasing an additional 268,226 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 1,099.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 219,781 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $112,300,000 after purchasing an additional 201,458 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 121.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 339,252 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $173,345,000 after purchasing an additional 185,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 2,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $606.50, for a total transaction of $1,213,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,023,270. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karl Robb sold 2,044 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.09, for a total value of $1,228,627.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,937 shares of company stock worth $3,610,997 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EPAM opened at $618.99 on Friday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $305.83 and a one year high of $648.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $611.48 and its 200-day moving average is $532.05. The company has a market capitalization of $35.05 billion, a PE ratio of 91.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.36.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $881.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.36 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 13.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.00.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

