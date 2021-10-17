786 Shares in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) Purchased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 786 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRTS. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,625 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $24,404,000 after purchasing an additional 14,107 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,970 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $29,194,000 after purchasing an additional 10,909 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Virtus Investment Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,850 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Virtus Investment Partners news, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $55,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen T. Zarrilli sold 1,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.55, for a total value of $507,234.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VRTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

NASDAQ VRTS opened at $321.65 on Friday. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.73 and a 12 month high of $333.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $314.16 and a 200-day moving average of $285.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 19.39 and a quick ratio of 19.39. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.56.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.10 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $210.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.34 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 27.86%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 35.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

