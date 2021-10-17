Profund Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,243 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wipro were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Wipro by 27.1% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 507,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,965,000 after buying an additional 108,330 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Wipro by 38.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 805,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,107,000 after buying an additional 225,500 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Wipro by 40.7% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 199,809 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 57,838 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Wipro by 2,820.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 500,326 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,172,000 after buying an additional 483,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Wipro in the second quarter worth about $92,000. 2.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wipro alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WIT opened at $9.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Wipro Limited has a 1-year low of $4.76 and a 1-year high of $9.93. The company has a market capitalization of $56.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.17.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Wipro had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 20.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wipro Limited will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Wipro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wipro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.12.

About Wipro

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.