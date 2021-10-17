Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BHF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 52.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 7,577 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 3.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 21.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 75.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 26.5% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 24,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 5,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BHF opened at $49.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.22. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.74 and a 52-week high of $50.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.55.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $2.20. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 150.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 16.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BHF shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.89.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

