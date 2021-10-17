Profund Advisors LLC Has $232,000 Stock Position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 6.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,961 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MHO. Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 6,111.5% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,205,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,400,000 after buying an additional 1,185,628 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 24.0% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,322,972 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,619,000 after buying an additional 255,707 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 94.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 411,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,963,000 after purchasing an additional 200,190 shares in the last quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH lifted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 65.6% during the second quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 132,546 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,776,000 after purchasing an additional 52,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 29.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 197,313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,806,000 after purchasing an additional 44,625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of MHO stock opened at $59.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 5.25. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.24 and a 52 week high of $74.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.57.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $961.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.10 million. M/I Homes had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 26.89%. Analysts forecast that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

See Also: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO).

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.