Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stake Lifted by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 71.8% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.48, for a total transaction of $2,167,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 365,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.15, for a total transaction of $48,293,160.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 538,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,194,358.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,384,595 shares of company stock worth $322,392,920 in the last 90 days. 20.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DDOG stock opened at $154.48 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.73 and a 12-month high of $159.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $47.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -908.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.05.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Datadog had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DDOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $138.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, August 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.38.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Read More: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.