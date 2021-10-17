Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CPZ. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 213.3% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 584,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,805,000 after acquiring an additional 398,288 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 21.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,075,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,699,000 after acquiring an additional 189,039 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 45.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 323,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,524,000 after acquiring an additional 100,294 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $1,335,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $1,251,000.

Shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust stock opened at 20.74 on Friday. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 52-week low of 14.00 and a 52-week high of 21.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of 20.29.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 24.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th.

About Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

