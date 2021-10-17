Matthew Evan Edelman Purchases 10,000 Shares of Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) Stock

Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) insider Matthew Evan Edelman purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

SLGG opened at $3.23 on Friday. Super League Gaming, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.65 and a 200-day moving average of $4.62. The company has a market capitalization of $115.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.22.

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 million. Equities analysts forecast that Super League Gaming, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Super League Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Super League Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Super League Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Super League Gaming by 328.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Super League Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 51.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SLGG. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Super League Gaming in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Super League Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Super League Gaming

Super League Gaming, Inc engages in the provision of an amateur E-sports community and cloud-based content platform gaming services. It offers theater gaming, cloud, and team gaming services. The company was founded by John C. Miller, David Steigelfest, and Brett Morris on October 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

