AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Hits New 52-Week High at $52.65

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $52.65 and last traded at $52.16, with a volume of 186482 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.23.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AB. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $54.50 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.71.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $881.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.20 million. Equities research analysts predict that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. This is a positive change from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.09%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 3.9% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 5,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 61.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 1.6% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 6.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,560 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 1.1% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 20,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.21% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile (NYSE:AB)

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

