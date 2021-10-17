$4.70 Million in Sales Expected for Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) to announce sales of $4.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Profound Medical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.50 million. Profound Medical reported sales of $2.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 109.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Profound Medical will report full-year sales of $14.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.50 million to $15.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $34.99 million, with estimates ranging from $31.80 million to $37.76 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Profound Medical.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.09). Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 333.25% and a negative return on equity of 30.12%. The business had revenue of $2.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Profound Medical and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Profound Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blackcrane Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Blackcrane Capital LLC now owns 445,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,960,000 after acquiring an additional 103,758 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in Profound Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its stake in Profound Medical by 86.7% during the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,297,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,138,000 after purchasing an additional 602,797 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Profound Medical by 66.3% during the second quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 210,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 83,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 13.8% during the second quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 165,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 19,990 shares during the period. 42.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PROF opened at $15.01 on Friday. Profound Medical has a fifty-two week low of $13.37 and a fifty-two week high of $28.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.75. The company has a market cap of $306.01 million, a PE ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 1.13.

Profound Medical Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy.

