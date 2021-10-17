Advisory Services Network LLC Invests $94,000 in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 605 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 16,990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,727 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,784 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SYNA stock opened at $173.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.27. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $74.47 and a 52 week high of $191.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $179.07 and a 200-day moving average of $153.60.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $327.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.00 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 25.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total value of $127,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 5,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.43, for a total value of $1,014,130.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,295 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,044. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SYNA. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Synaptics in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synaptics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.92.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

