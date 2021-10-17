JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 6.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,238 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 19,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 51,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1,693.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JBLU stock opened at $15.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.26. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.62. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12 month low of $10.96 and a 12 month high of $21.96.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 28.27% and a negative return on equity of 41.70%. The company’s revenue was up 597.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on JBLU. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna cut their target price on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.77.

JetBlue Airways Profile

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

