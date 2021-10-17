State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 2,524 Shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its stake in shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,656 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 2,524 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Euronav were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EURN. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Euronav in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Euronav by 1,260.0% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 9,828 shares during the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Euronav in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in Euronav in the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Euronav by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,238 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. 29.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EURN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Euronav from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Euronav in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Euronav from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

NYSE EURN opened at $10.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.94. Euronav NV has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $11.01. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 0.36.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). Euronav had a negative net margin of 28.67% and a negative return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $74.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.35 million. On average, analysts forecast that Euronav NV will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.56%.

Euronav Profile

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

