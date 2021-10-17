Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Holdings Trimmed by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 148,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 33.1% in the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,678,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,883 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Vipshop in the second quarter worth $15,054,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 3.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 198,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 7,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 666.0% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,685,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,829 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIPS opened at $11.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.56. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $46.00.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.80. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VIPS. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Vipshop from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. New Street Research lowered shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.93.

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

