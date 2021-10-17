BlackRock Inc. Has $90.64 Million Stock Position in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,907,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145,039 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 14.23% of CONSOL Energy worth $90,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 30.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $694,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 7.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 141,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 9,525 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 169,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 20.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 479,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,658,000 after purchasing an additional 81,277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CEIX opened at $32.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.81. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $35.86. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 2.62.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.28. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $287.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.80 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

CEIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of CONSOL Energy from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CONSOL Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal. It focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian basin. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment, which consists of mining, preparation, and marketing of thermal coal, sold primarily to power generators.

