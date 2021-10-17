Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) Stake Boosted by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 7,200.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,482 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 8.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,264,481 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $816,112,000 after acquiring an additional 914,092 shares during the period. Crabel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,693,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 16.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,893 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the second quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Cimarex Energy news, EVP John Lambuth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total transaction of $637,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:XEC opened at $87.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.90. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of -256.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $22.39 and a 1-year high of $92.51.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $712.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.83 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 34.56%. Cimarex Energy’s revenue was up 185.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XEC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Scotiabank cut shares of Cimarex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut shares of Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cimarex Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.65.

Cimarex Energy Profile

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

