Roth Capital Cuts GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) Price Target to $32.00

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) had its price objective reduced by Roth Capital from $41.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GreenPower Motor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of GreenPower Motor from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.60.

Shares of GreenPower Motor stock opened at $13.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 13.08, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.55. The company has a market cap of $306.49 million, a P/E ratio of -31.52 and a beta of 7.37. GreenPower Motor has a 12-month low of $8.22 and a 12-month high of $34.45.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 million. GreenPower Motor had a negative return on equity of 23.63% and a negative net margin of 70.65%. Analysts predict that GreenPower Motor will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $478,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of GreenPower Motor by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 14,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 4,795 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of GreenPower Motor by 642.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 22,503 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of GreenPower Motor by 374.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 54,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 43,099 shares during the period. 22.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

