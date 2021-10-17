Liberty Wealth Management LLC Has $54,000 Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) by 32.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FREL. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 104.6% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 208,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,444,000 after acquiring an additional 106,647 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 437,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,039,000 after purchasing an additional 62,661 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 116.9% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 23,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 12,548 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 39,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 98,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 11,467 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FREL stock opened at $31.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.66. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a one year low of $22.45 and a one year high of $33.13.

