Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Cut to Inline at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) from an outperform rating to an inline rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $354.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $470.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $378.32.

NYSE:DE opened at $332.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $359.41 and its 200-day moving average is $360.86. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $221.73 and a 52-week high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $103.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 18.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.33%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $2,382,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DE. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 35,664.3% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,959,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,688 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at $361,505,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $260,555,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 635.3% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 770,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,346,000 after acquiring an additional 665,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 24.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,662,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $995,972,000 after acquiring an additional 522,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

