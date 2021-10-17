Liberty Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ferguson during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ferguson during the first quarter worth about $45,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Ferguson during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Ferguson during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Ferguson by 20.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 33.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on FERG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.00.

Shares of Ferguson stock opened at $145.79 on Friday. Ferguson plc has a one year low of $116.70 and a one year high of $148.67. The company has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.78.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $1.665 per share. This is an increase from Ferguson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.46%.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

See Also: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FERG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.