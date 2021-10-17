JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Price Target to $240.00

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on FRC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Republic Bank presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $202.42.

Shares of FRC stock opened at $210.40 on Thursday. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $122.73 and a 1-year high of $212.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.04.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is presently 15.15%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the second quarter worth about $40,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the first quarter worth about $53,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 29.2% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 28.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

