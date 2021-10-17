Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Bought by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 10,444.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 9,739.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 402,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,257,000 after buying an additional 397,949 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Northern Trust by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,822,453 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,713,769,000 after acquiring an additional 323,674 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 7.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,358,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $458,157,000 after buying an additional 308,382 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,108,436 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,556,176,000 after buying an additional 214,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Northern Trust by 168.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 287,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,238,000 after purchasing an additional 180,214 shares in the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on NTRS shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.81.

Shares of NTRS opened at $120.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.06. The company has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $76.20 and a 1-year high of $123.10.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

In other Northern Trust news, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $562,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $5,785,036.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

