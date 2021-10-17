Liberty Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 13,963.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,680 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 355.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 15.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after acquiring an additional 5,302 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 4.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,355,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,271,000 after acquiring an additional 95,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 562.9% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 25,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 21,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

MTB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their price objective on M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on M&T Bank in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $141.19 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.99.

MTB opened at $151.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.79. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $94.67 and a one year high of $168.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 11.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 43.91%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

