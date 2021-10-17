Liberty Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 3,888.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 295.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IONS stock opened at $35.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 7.62 and a quick ratio of 7.54. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.15 and a 1-year high of $64.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.16.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 78.78% and a negative return on equity of 58.39%. The business had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.94.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

