Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) Trading Up 0.7%

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY)’s stock price was up 0.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.42 and last traded at $18.36. Approximately 947 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 1,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.23.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NKRKY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.61 and its 200 day moving average is $19.32.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $501.43 million for the quarter.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NKRKY)

Nokian Renkaat Oyj engages in the manufacture of tyres. It operates through the following segments: Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, Vianor, and Other Operations. The Passenger Car Tyres segment covers the development and production of summer and winter tyres for cars and vans. The Heavy Tyres segment comprises tyres for forestry machinery, and special tyres for agricultural machinery, tractors, and industrial machinery.

