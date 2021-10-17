Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 44,381 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,100,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,381 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $94,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESNT. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Essent Group in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 671.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Essent Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Essent Group in the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,811 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,022.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 5,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total value of $265,091.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,811,590.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ESNT stock opened at $49.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.33. Essent Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $38.02 and a 52-week high of $54.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.88.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.16. Essent Group had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 55.56%. The business had revenue of $243.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Essent Group’s payout ratio is presently 18.56%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ESNT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Essent Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Essent Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

