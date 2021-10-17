Modern Cinema Group (OTCMKTS:MOCI) Shares Up 17.8%

Modern Cinema Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MOCI)’s share price shot up 17.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. 1,852 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 35,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.09.

Modern Cinema Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MOCI)

Modern Cinema Group, Inc operates as a film making company. It engages in designing and patenting new business and technology models that allow both producers and distribution partners to integrate their systems. The company was founded by Ross Cooper February 09, 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

