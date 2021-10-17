Dufry (OTCMKTS:DFRYF) Shares Up 2.5%

Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF)’s stock price shot up 2.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $57.09 and last traded at $57.09. 18 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.72.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Dufry in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.82 and its 200 day moving average is $59.75.

Dufry AG engages in the travel retail business. It operates through the following segments: Europe and Africa; Middle East, Asia, and Australia; Latin America; North America; and Distribution Centers. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

