Axa S.A. Has $2.56 Million Stock Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Axa S.A. lowered its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 51.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,500 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $2,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PNFP. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 21.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,498,000 after purchasing an additional 13,068 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 355.4% in the first quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 34,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 26,582 shares in the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 42.5% in the second quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 213,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,822,000 after purchasing an additional 63,600 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter valued at about $9,151,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 17.3% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total value of $80,430.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO M Terry Turner sold 79,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total value of $7,479,381.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,457 shares in the company, valued at $16,257,521.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $99.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.86 and its 200-day moving average is $91.22. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.75 and a 1-year high of $103.90.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 34.35%. The business had revenue of $341.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is presently 16.74%.

Several research analysts have commented on PNFP shares. Truist boosted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.22.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

