SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SJW CORP. is a holding company which operates through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, San Jose Water Co., SJW Land Co., and Western Precision, Inc. San Jose Water Co., is a public utility in the business of providing water service to a population of approximately 928,000 people. Their service area encompasses about 134 sq. miles in the metropolitan San Juan area. SJW Land Co. operates parking facilities located adjacent to the their headquarters and the San Jose area. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of SJW Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of SJW opened at $67.92 on Thursday. SJW Group has a twelve month low of $58.01 and a twelve month high of $71.69. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.22.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). SJW Group had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $152.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.58 million. Analysts predict that SJW Group will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in SJW Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,318,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $210,068,000 after purchasing an additional 80,391 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,397,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,730,000 after buying an additional 90,970 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,845,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,795,000 after buying an additional 9,120 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,684,000. Finally, Maple Brown Abbott Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 587,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,213,000 after buying an additional 38,509 shares in the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SJW Group

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

