Evercore ISI Cuts Terex (NYSE:TEX) Price Target to $67.00

Terex (NYSE:TEX) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

TEX has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Terex from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terex from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Terex in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Terex from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.06.

Terex stock opened at $43.30 on Thursday. Terex has a twelve month low of $23.68 and a twelve month high of $55.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.12 million. Terex had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 15.86%. Equities analysts expect that Terex will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Amy George sold 4,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $262,945.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 98,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,756.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Terex in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Terex in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Terex in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Terex in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Terex in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

