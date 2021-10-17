Wells Fargo & Company Raises Ryder System (NYSE:R) Price Target to $86.00

Ryder System (NYSE:R) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on R. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ryder System from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Ryder System in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Ryder System in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.56.

R stock opened at $83.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.98. Ryder System has a twelve month low of $48.25 and a twelve month high of $89.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $1.07. Ryder System had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Research analysts predict that Ryder System will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -859.26%.

In other news, SVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $162,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ryder System by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,121,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $529,330,000 after purchasing an additional 876,994 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ryder System by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,249,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $390,213,000 after purchasing an additional 108,782 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Ryder System by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,740,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $203,690,000 after purchasing an additional 303,465 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Ryder System by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,730,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $206,559,000 after purchasing an additional 148,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Ryder System by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,630,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,217,000 after purchasing an additional 36,871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

