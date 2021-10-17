DA Davidson Initiates Coverage on Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW)

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $48.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock.
PLOW stock opened at $38.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.99. Douglas Dynamics has a 12-month low of $33.31 and a 12-month high of $51.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $881.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.
Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.28. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 23.02%. The firm had revenue of $157.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Douglas Dynamics will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the third quarter valued at about $111,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the second quarter valued at about $160,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.
About Douglas Dynamics
Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.
