DA Davidson Initiates Coverage on Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW)

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $48.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock.

PLOW stock opened at $38.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.99. Douglas Dynamics has a 12-month low of $33.31 and a 12-month high of $51.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $881.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.28. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 23.02%. The firm had revenue of $157.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Douglas Dynamics will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.59%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the third quarter valued at about $111,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the second quarter valued at about $160,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

