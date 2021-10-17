StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) Short Interest Update

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, an increase of 48.0% from the September 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

StealthGas stock opened at $2.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.05 million, a PE ratio of 43.17 and a beta of 1.58. StealthGas has a twelve month low of $2.04 and a twelve month high of $3.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.66 and a 200-day moving average of $2.79.

Get StealthGas alerts:

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The shipping company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $33.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.77 million. StealthGas had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 1.71%. Equities analysts anticipate that StealthGas will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of StealthGas in the first quarter worth $30,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of StealthGas in the second quarter worth $32,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of StealthGas by 45.1% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,573 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 12,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of StealthGas in the first quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StealthGas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

About StealthGas

StealthGas, Inc engages in the provision of international energy seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas sectors. Its owns fleet of vessels that carry petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form such as propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for StealthGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StealthGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.