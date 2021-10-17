Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Downgraded by Wolfe Research to Market Perform

Wolfe Research cut shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $43.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

DAL has been the subject of several other reports. Argus downgraded Delta Air Lines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James upgraded Delta Air Lines from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a neutral rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.41.

DAL opened at $40.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.41. Delta Air Lines has a 1 year low of $28.74 and a 1 year high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 398.80% and a negative net margin of 36.37%. The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.30) EPS. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 199.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post -3.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.30 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.25 per share, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 106,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 282,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,662,000 after acquiring an additional 5,458 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 632,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,549,000 after acquiring an additional 156,073 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 14,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 157.9% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 14,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 9,147 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

