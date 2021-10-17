Private Advisor Group LLC Has $801,000 Position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.10% of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 843.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000.

ESPO stock opened at $67.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.82. VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 1-year low of $59.15 and a 1-year high of $81.39.

