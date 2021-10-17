Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) by 7.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. WT Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $207,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 9,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BSJO opened at $25.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.08. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.95 and a 12 month high of $25.26.

