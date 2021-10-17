Private Advisor Group LLC Makes New Investment in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 6,360 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,128 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 424,045 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $51,861,000 after buying an additional 28,170 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 112.7% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 10,553 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 5,591 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 365.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,647 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,760 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 3,579 shares during the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

WYNN stock opened at $90.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.23. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $67.70 and a fifty-two week high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.70 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1055.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($6.14) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total value of $38,852.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,107 shares in the company, valued at $787,432.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Wynn Resorts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $122.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $138.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.00.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.