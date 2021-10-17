Analysts Expect Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $49.34 Million

Equities research analysts expect Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) to post sales of $49.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $47.48 million and the highest estimate coming in at $50.62 million. Aurora Cannabis reported sales of $50.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will report full-year sales of $222.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $200.43 million to $287.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $287.40 million, with estimates ranging from $237.66 million to $398.52 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aurora Cannabis.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Atb Cap Markets restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$12.00 to C$8.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Aurora Cannabis by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 11,676 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 48,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 17,583 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 543.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 593,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after acquiring an additional 501,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 113,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 4,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aurora Cannabis stock opened at $7.03 on Friday. Aurora Cannabis has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $18.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 3.10.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: Call Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aurora Cannabis (ACB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.