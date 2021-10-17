Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 275 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,784 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VMW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in VMware by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,248 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $10,153,000 after acquiring an additional 19,154 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in VMware during the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in VMware by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,588 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new position in VMware during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,639,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in VMware by 1,542.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,105 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,855 shares during the last quarter. 16.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VMW opened at $156.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.79 and a 12-month high of $172.00. The company has a market capitalization of $65.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.22 and its 200-day moving average is $155.25.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. VMware had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,478 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.18, for a total transaction of $217,532.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 338 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $54,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,682 shares of company stock valued at $848,550 over the last three months. 27.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VMW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.36.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

