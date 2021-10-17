Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Price Target Cut to $38.00

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.91.

ALSN stock opened at $35.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.86. Allison Transmission has a one year low of $33.70 and a one year high of $46.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.94.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The company had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.76 million. Research analysts forecast that Allison Transmission will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

