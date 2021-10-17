Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Delek US (NYSE:DK) Price Target to $33.00

Delek US (NYSE:DK) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Delek US from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Delek US from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup cut Delek US from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on Delek US from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Delek US from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.92.

Shares of NYSE:DK opened at $21.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.78. Delek US has a 1 year low of $8.92 and a 1 year high of $27.38.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.13. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 38.01% and a negative net margin of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Delek US will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 2nd quarter worth $146,000.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

