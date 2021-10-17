Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Talos Energy LLC engages in exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates primarily in the Gulf of Mexico and in the shallow waters off the coast of Mexico. Talos Energy LLC, formerly known as Stone Energy Corporation, is based in Houston, Texas. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Talos Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Talos Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.50.

Shares of NYSE TALO opened at $12.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Talos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $18.93. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 3.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.04.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $303.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.94 million. Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 82.72%. Sell-side analysts predict that Talos Energy will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 66,493 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total transaction of $938,881.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Talos Energy by 36.8% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Talos Energy by 35.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 7,810 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Talos Energy by 1.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 296,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Talos Energy by 272.8% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 60,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 44,517 shares during the period. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

