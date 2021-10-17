5,116 Shares in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Bought by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the second quarter worth $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 4.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 4.9% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,375,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,396,000 after buying an additional 111,920 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 18,081.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 548,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,409,000 after buying an additional 544,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Dynavax Technologies by 1.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 60,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVAX opened at $16.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.68. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $3.58 and a 12-month high of $20.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.15 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $52.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.04 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 27th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

In related news, COO David F. Novack sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,788. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Janssen sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,861 shares in the company, valued at $73,755.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,428,268 shares of company stock worth $58,944,455 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

