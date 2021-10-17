AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 10,100 Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 10,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Evolent Health during the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Evolent Health during the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Evolent Health during the second quarter valued at about $245,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Evolent Health by 12.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the first quarter worth about $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

In other Evolent Health news, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 3,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $80,546.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,648 shares of company stock valued at $3,682,931 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.60.

Shares of EVH opened at $29.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Evolent Health, Inc. has a one year low of $9.44 and a one year high of $34.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -35.63 and a beta of 2.40.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $222.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.97 million. Analysts expect that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evolent Health Profile

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH).

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.