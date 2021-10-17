Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 3.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in American International Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,159,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,720,413,000 after acquiring an additional 387,764 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in American International Group by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,354,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,079,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108,664 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American International Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,647,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $982,808,000 after purchasing an additional 848,957 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,278,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $870,080,000 after purchasing an additional 548,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,634,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $491,416,000 after purchasing an additional 267,781 shares during the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AIG opened at $58.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.97. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.71 and a 52 week high of $58.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $49.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.37.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $11.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.56 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 5.83%. On average, research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.79%.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have weighed in on AIG. boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.15.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

